A book titled “Being Different” and written in honour of the wife of President, Aisha Buhari, has been presented at the State House Banquet Centre.

The event chaired by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was attended by the first lady lady herself, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

Other Dignitaries at the event include Oooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, wives of the state governors, ministers of Women Afairs, Federal Capital Territory, Senators and other senior government officials.

The book “Being Different” chronicles the style of the wife of the president as being distinct from the past first ladies.