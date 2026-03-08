The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under its flagship maritime security initiative, Operation Delta Sentinel, with the disruption of illegal crude oil refining activities in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area of Rivers State. In a late Saturday statement shared on the Force’s o...

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under its flagship maritime security initiative, Operation Delta Sentinel, with the disruption of illegal crude oil refining activities in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area of Rivers State.

In a late Saturday statement shared on the Force’s official X handle, the operation was conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team.

According to the statement, troops uncovered a tampered wellhead belonging to Renaissance African Energy Limited, which had been illegally connected to an improvised pipeline used to siphon crude oil into dugout pits for illegal refining.

The statement reads, “Further exploitation of the area led to the dismantling of illegal refining sites and equipment, as well as the recovery of a significant amount of suspected stolen crude oil, illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).”

Speaking on the development, the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Mutalib Raji, commended the patrol team for their professionalism and operational vigilance during the mission.

He noted that the outcome further underscores the operational effectiveness of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in combating crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

Commodore Raji also reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to sustaining intensified operations and strengthening collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to protect critical national assets and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.