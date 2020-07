The Nigeria Television Authority, NTA Ilorin’s building was razed overnight.

The news manager’s office, programs, marketing department as well as the boardroom were completely destroyed by the fire.

Critical production equipment, furniture, and documents were lost.

It took the intervention of the men of the Federal Fire Service to put out the inferno.

The General Manager of the station, Mr. Waheed Popoola attributed the cause of the fire to a power surge.