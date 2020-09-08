The Lagos state Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance team has dislodged an illegal sheep and goat slaughter slab/market at Sura.

The team also confiscated two stray cattle.

The state acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, explained that the exercise was coming on the heels of repeated warnings to the operators of the illegal slaughter slabs and the menace of their activities.

“This dislodgement exercise is necessary especially as the state is particular about the production of wholesome and healthy meat for its residents while simultaneously ensuring that the streets are free of stray animals.

“We will also strictly enforce meat transportation using only the designated vehicles and stray animals control which has lately become more rampant in the State.”