Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday visited Faduma Kolomdi village in Gubio local government area, scene of a deadly attack by Boko Haram.

Faduma Kolomdi, a nomadic village, is located 35 kilometres in the north of Gubio, the headquarters of Gubio local Government area.

While sympathising with the the people over the attack, Governor Zulum urged the Nigerian military to undertake a final onslaught that should put an end the insurgents in the shore of the lake Chad.

Zulum described the attack as babaric and unfortunate. He evacuated five injured persons in his convoy, for treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Last year, about same number of people were killed in Gajiram like it happened again. This is barbaric. It is very unfortunate. The only solution to end this masacare is by dislodging the insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts” Zulum said.