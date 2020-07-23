The remains of Nigeria\u2019s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, has been buried amidst tributes at<!--more--> the Military Cemetery in Abuja.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131365" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Arotile-d-300x184.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="184" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131366" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Arotile-A-300x152.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="152" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131367" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Tolulope_Arotile_750x499-1-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131368" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Tolulope-Arotile-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131369" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Military-personnel-and-other-sympathisers-throng-national-military-cemetery-Abuja-to-pay-their-last-respect-to-Flying-Officer-Tolulope-Arotile-4-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131370" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Military-personnel-and-other-sympathisers-throng-national-military-cemetery-Abuja-to-pay-their-last-respect-to-Flying-Officer-Tolulope-Arotile-3-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131371" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Military-personnel-and-other-sympathisers-throng-national-military-cemetery-Abuja-to-pay-their-last-respect-to-Flying-Officer-Tolulope-Arotile-2-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-131372" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Military-personnel-and-other-sympathisers-throng-national-military-cemetery-Abuja-to-pay-their-last-respect-to-Flying-Officer-Tolulope-Arotile-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>