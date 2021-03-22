President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday received the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel and the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole at the State house, Abuja.

Both Daniel and Bankole recently joined the governing All Progressives Congress in Ogun state. While Mr Bankole joined the party from Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Daniel joined after he had resigned from the People’s Democratic Party.

Mr Bankole was the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun state where he came a distant 4th position.

On the other hand, Mr Daniel was the Director General, Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.