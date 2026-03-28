Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday received an outpouring of condolence visits from political leaders, allies, and associates at his Abuja residence following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai. The deceased passed away on Friday in Cairo, Egypt, after a period of illness. The visits followed…...

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday received an outpouring of condolence visits from political leaders, allies, and associates at his Abuja residence following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

The deceased passed away on Friday in Cairo, Egypt, after a period of illness.

The visits followed heightened public interest surrounding El-Rufai’s recent release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), where he had been held since February 18 over allegations of financial misconduct.

He was reportedly granted temporary release on compassionate grounds to enable him to attend his mother’s burial.

Among those who visited were former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who weighed in on the circumstances of El-Rufai’s release.

“To show you that the government knows what they’re doing, they just released him without a court order. El-Rufai’s charges are politically motivated,” Amaechi said.

Also present at the residence were friends and family members who came to offer condolences.