Another batch of 68 Nigeria ladies stranded in Lebanon have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja on 16th August 2020 at about 1530HRS via Middle East Airline.

According to a statement from the twitter handle of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, they will proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC & PTF on #COVID__19.