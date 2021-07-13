The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress, has welcomed, Hon. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum in a Press Statement signed by its Chairman, Governor Abubakara Atiku Bagudu, of Kebbi State said it welcomes the decision by the Zamfara State Governor to join the Party.

The decision of Hon. Bello Matawalle to join the APC according to him is another affirmation of the APC’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the party, consistent with the vision of our founding fathers to ensure that it is a platform that unite all Nigerians.

The coming of Hon. Bello Matawalle to the APC according to him strengthens the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

He says the PGF celebrates with the party’s leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose exceptional political virtues, and fair dispositions makes the party, APC, attractive to all patriotic Nigerians.

The sterling attributes of Mr. President will continue to promote the party to serve as the main source of our electoral advantage and ensure people like Governor Bello Matawalle will come and join the party.

He adds that the Progressive Governors will continue to support Mr. President to build the APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

The party according to Governor Bagudu will remain open to all Nigerians who are committed to the progress of the nation.

The forum will continue to mobilise and welcome all those who have a shared vision of supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s agenda to consolidate the progress made and further unify our fellow patriots across the country.

The APC according to the Kebbi State Governor represents the future of Nigerian democracy, which is all about negotiations, consultations and winning agreements.

Processes of negotiations and consultations will continue to serve as the basis of engagement with all leaders, members and by extension all Nigerians in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto will produce landmark agreements that would facilitate economic, social and political development of Nigeria just as the reinforcement of the party continues.