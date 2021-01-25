The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has charged the Federal Government, governors and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to implement the recommendations on true federalism as espoused by the El-’Rufai committee.

Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman said the current challenges afford the APC an opportunity for the implementation of the report adding that current levels of anger in the country against the party and federal government would have been moderated.

The PGF DG who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said hate is making Nigerians lose their humanity so much that the notion of survival both for individuals and groups is more about the ability to defend and rationalise inclinations even when lives of other citizens are in danger.

He said education is making most Nigerians to become leading campaigners and promoters of disagreements and wondered why Nigerians should hate one another on accounts of ethnic and religious differences.

He said: “What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government. Given that there already exist APC tripartite consultative committee, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with both the party Chairman, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started.

“Our instinct to rationalise unacceptable realities has worsened and is certainly extinguishing our humanity to the extent that there is hardly any difference between leaders and followers as well as educated and illiterate citizens,” he added.

On the current challenges around the criminal conducts of kidnappers and bandits hiding under the guise of Fulani herdsmen, Lukman said it affect every Nigerian irrespective of ethnic and religious grouping, including those who are Hausa-Fulanis.

“Regrettably, for our leaders to continue to enjoy our support, they must identify with our divisive choices. Otherwise, the electoral prospects of our leaders will remain in jeopardy. This is a reality, which has imposed the leadership of hatemongers.

“There has to be a way out of this mess. Our political leaders and our party need to assert their authority in mobilising alternative responses, which should inspire Nigerians to rise above the current high wave of ethnic and religious hatred in the country that is weakening our capacity to arrest and prevent criminal activities. No doubt every Nigerian must be worried about what is going on. Much more troubling is the fact that pronouncements of Mallam Garba Shehu on these issues tend to unfortunately accentuate our polarisation.