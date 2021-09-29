Breaking News

PGF congratulates Governors Oyetola, Badaru on Birthdays

Latest Breaking News About PGF: PGF Congratulates Governors Oyetola, Badaru on birthdays Governors Gboyega Oyetola and Abubakar Badaru of Osun and Jigawa States

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively.

The Forum said it joins the people of Jigawa and Osun States, and all Nigerians to celebrate the special occasion with two models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families.

The Forum acknowledged and commended the leadership, visions and commitments of its tow members to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

It added that both Governors Badaru and Oyetola Guided by the APC have been consistent and selfless contributors to its team of Progressive Governors, providing insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Jigawa and Osun States respectively, as well as at the national level.

As Governors of Jigawa and Osun State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by APC-led governments, they represent the shining light of our politics!

The Forum while rejoicing with the two governors also reaffirmed its’ collective determination to continue to implement programmes that strengthen the capacities of all progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Super Eagles depart Abuja for Uyo today

TVCN
Nov 9, 2016

The Super Eagles would depart Abuja on Wednesday for Uyo where they will take on the Desert (more…)

Update: APC Nasarawa state chairman, Philip Shekwor, died from Gunshot Injuries- Police

TVCN
Nov 23, 2020

The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State says the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress,(APC) died as…

Apple wins fight against $15 billion EU tax order

TVCN
Jul 15, 2020

Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday rejected an EU order (more…)

Defend yourself, community, Publisher tells Nigerians

TVCN
Jun 14, 2021

The publisher of a community newspaper in Ogun state, Dada Olanipekun has called on residents of the…

TVC News Special Reports

APC-LOGO-TVC

APC leaders admit party’s internal crisis

04 Nov 2016 12.04 am

Leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress…

Continue reading

APC caretaker committee, Progressives governors forum commiserate with Gov. Matawalle, donate N50 million to traders

05 Apr 2021 8.43 pm

The Progressive Governor’s Forum has…

Continue reading

APC Revalidation: Progressives Governors Chair Calls For Massive Turn Out

29 Jan 2021 10.02 pm

Chairman of Progressives Governors’…

Continue reading