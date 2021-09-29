PGF congratulates Governors Oyetola, Badaru on Birthdays

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively.

The Forum said it joins the people of Jigawa and Osun States, and all Nigerians to celebrate the special occasion with two models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families.

The Forum acknowledged and commended the leadership, visions and commitments of its tow members to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

It added that both Governors Badaru and Oyetola Guided by the APC have been consistent and selfless contributors to its team of Progressive Governors, providing insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Jigawa and Osun States respectively, as well as at the national level.

As Governors of Jigawa and Osun State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by APC-led governments, they represent the shining light of our politics!

The Forum while rejoicing with the two governors also reaffirmed its’ collective determination to continue to implement programmes that strengthen the capacities of all progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.