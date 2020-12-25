The Progressives Governors Forum has appealed to Nigerians to set aside their ethno-religious and political differences and unite in order to resolve the nation’s security challenges.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Merry Christmas and 59 Happy Cheers to PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,” signed by the forum’s Treasurer who is also the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in Abuja, on Friday.

While wishing all Nigerians a Merry Christmas, a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season, the forum also wished its chairman, the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Badudu, a happy 59th birthday celebration.

The statement read in part, “The PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges.

“We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020.

“Forum members join him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“Forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality.”

About one week ago, over 300 students of the Government Science Senior Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, were abducted by gunmen from their hostels but later released after six days in captivity.

The abduction was the latest in a series of mass abductions since over 200 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted in 2016.