Managers of Information of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governments at all levels have recommended an increased commitment to improve media and public engagements with necessary feedbacks.

This was part of the recommendations made at the end of the inaugural meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) with managers of information of APC controlled states across the federation.

The meeting organised by the PGF, was hosted by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to create synergy in communicating initiatives of APC governments at all levels to the public.

The communiqué from the meeting was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General of the PGF.

According to the communiqué, the meeting set up necessary strategies and frameworks for coordinated communication initiatives of governments at all levels to the public.

It said the meeting which reviewed the challenges of communicating and the initiatives of APC governments at both federal and state levels, considered proposals for effective communication and better public engagement.

It stressed that incorporating the necessary media plan and strategy will drive each government`s policy and programme.

It added that the meeting also recommended the need to strengthen legislation, strategies and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.

It further recommended a strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise its achievements across board.

According to the communiqué, the PGF agreed to meet quarterly with managers of information of APC governments at federal and state levels to review progress.

It said such meetings will build solidarity among managers of information at all levels in APC-led governments under the leadership of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.