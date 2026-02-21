A petrol tanker accident at Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos, on Thursday evening claimed the life of an adult female bystander and left a teenage girl trapped in the wreckage, authorities have confirmed. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said distress calls were received through its...

A petrol tanker accident at Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos, on Thursday evening claimed the life of an adult female bystander and left a teenage girl trapped in the wreckage, authorities have confirmed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said distress calls were received through its 767 and 112 toll-free lines around 7:00 p.m., prompting the activation of the state’s Emergency Response Plans from the agency’s Igando Base along Igando–LASU Road.

“Upon arrival at 8:04 p.m., responders found a tanker loaded with about 15,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit involved in a lone accident,” said Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA.

“Preliminary findings indicate the tanker suffered a mechanical fault, lost control, ran over a bystander, and crashed into a roadside shop. The driver was not found at the scene,” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one adult female bystander died, while a 15-year-old female teen was trapped. The teenager was rescued and handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for treatment before being transferred to a hospital. The deceased was recovered and handed to the Nigeria Police Force for further processing.

“Traffic control measures were implemented immediately to prevent secondary incidents,” he said, adding that the tanker and the affected building sustained damages.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

LASEMA said the investigation into the cause of the crash and the whereabouts of the tanker driver is ongoing.