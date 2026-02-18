The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has strongly condemned the reckless driving habits of some truck operators plying the Sango–Ota corridor, following a fatal accident at the Ota Toll Gate area that claimed seven lives. A fatal crash occurred on Tuesday involving a tanker whose brakes repor...

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has strongly condemned the reckless driving habits of some truck operators plying the Sango–Ota corridor, following a fatal accident at the Ota Toll Gate area that claimed seven lives.

A fatal crash occurred on Tuesday involving a tanker whose brakes reportedly failed, resulting in the deaths of six men and one woman.

Two other victims, a male and a female, sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

In a late Tuesday statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Abiodun described the incident as painful and unacceptable.

According to the statement, the Governor said the loss of innocent lives due to preventable negligence is one too many.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and comfort for them during this difficult period.

The statement reads, “Governor Abiodun has directed an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, stressing that anyone found culpable must face the full weight of the law.

“He also called for heightened vigilance and stricter traffic enforcement by the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps to prevent a recurrence along the busy corridor.”

The statement added, “In a related development, the Executive Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Lawal Adewale Wasiu visited the scene shortly after the incident alongside key local government officials, where he received briefings from security operatives coordinating rescue and control efforts.

“The Chairman expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and reiterated the need for strict adherence to traffic regulations.”

“He also cautioned against roadside trading and other risky activities that expose residents and commuters to avoidable danger, assuring that the council would collaborate closely with relevant agencies to strengthen safety compliance within the axis.

“The Ogun State Government reaffirmed its resolve to intensify road safety enforcement and protect lives and property across the state,” the statement concluded.