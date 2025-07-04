Nigeria’s football community and fans worldwide are in mourning following the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who died on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Fondly called “Dodo Mayana”, Rufai leaves behind a towering legacy as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers, celebrated for his agility, leadership, and unforgettable performances.

As tributes pour in from around the world, here are 10 key facts about the iconic shot-stopper whose life blended royalty, resilience, and relentless passion for football:

1. A Royal Heritage

Born on August 24, 1963, in Oshodi, Lagos, Peter Rufai hailed from royalty. His father was a traditional ruler in Idimu, Lagos State. Despite being next in line for the throne, Rufai chose football over royal succession, charting his own path to greatness.

2. Diverse European Club Career

Rufai started his career in Nigeria with Stationery Stores and Femo Scorpions before embarking on an international adventure. He featured for clubs in Benin Republic (Dragons de l’Ouémé), Belgium (Lokeren, Beveren), the Netherlands (Go Ahead Eagles), Portugal (Farense, Gil Vicente), and Spain (Hércules, Deportivo La Coruña).

3. UEFA Cup Hero with SC Farense

During the 1994/95 season, Rufai made history by helping Portuguese side SC Farense qualify for the UEFA Cup for the first time, conceding only 38 goals in 34 matches—a feat that elevated his status in Portugal.

4. Nigeria’s First-Choice Goalkeeper

Rufai earned 65 caps for Nigeria and was the country’s undisputed number-one goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups. He also played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Tunisia.

5. A Goalkeeper Who Scored for Nigeria

In a rare moment, Rufai scored a penalty for Nigeria during a 6–0 win against Ethiopia in the 1993 AFCON qualifiers—an iconic feat that remains one of the highlights of his international career.

6. The “Dodo Mayana” Legend

His nickname, “Dodo Mayana,” became legendary among fans, celebrating his lightning reflexes and acrobatic goalkeeping style that made him a fearsome presence in goal.

7. Lifelong Learner and Coach

Passionate about developing the next generation, Rufai returned to school in 2023, enrolling at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos to earn coaching qualifications, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to football education.

8. Founder of Staruf Football Academy

Rufai established the Staruf Football Academy in Lagos, dedicated to grooming young football talents. He consistently encouraged Nigerian parents to support children balancing sports with academics.

9. Discipline: The Secret to His Longevity

Rufai attributed his two-decade-long career to unwavering discipline, focus, and hard work. His resilience and professionalism allowed him to thrive in several countries under high-pressure environments.

10. 1998 World Cup Heartbreak

One of the lowest moments of Rufai’s illustrious career was Nigeria’s 4–1 defeat to Denmark in the 1998 World Cup Round of 16. Rufai later described it as his most painful match, but stood by the belief that it was a team failure, not an individual one.