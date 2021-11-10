Breaking News

Peter Obi congratulates Soludo, calls for support from residents

Peter Obi and Professor Charles Soludo

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the just concluded Anambra State Governorship election.

In a statement personally signed by him, he urged all residents of Anambra State to support the incoming governor, Professor Soludo.

He thanked Anambrarians who braved all odds and came out to perform their civic duties in the election.

He urged them to support the in-coming Governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra returns to her former glory as the “Light of the Nation.”

He also said he continue to commit the state into God’s hands for His will to be done at all times.

