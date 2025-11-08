Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, voted on Saturday at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, as residents of the area turned out to cast their ballots. Obi participated alongside other voters in the ongoing Anambra State governorship ele...

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, voted on Saturday at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, as residents of the area turned out to cast their ballots.

Obi participated alongside other voters in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, where 16 candidates from as many political parties are vying to succeed or unseat the incumbent, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who is seeking a second term under the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

TVC News Digital had earlier reported that voting and voter accreditation commenced early on Saturday in several parts of Anambra State, as residents headed to polling units to exercise their civic rights.

Voters were seen checking their names on the voters’ list, while some had already begun casting their ballots.