The head of Peru’s Congress has called for the “immediate resignation” of interim president Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead and 13 injured.

At least eight of Manuel Merino’s cabinet members had resigned by early Sunday and the president of Congress scheduled an emergency session to discuss the leader’s resignation.

Thousands have taken to the streets in days of protests against Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor Martin Vizcarra, who was impeached on corruption allegations.

More than 5,000 protesters marched through the streets of Lima wearing masks and carrying signs that read, “Merino is not my president”.

A statement released on the Congress Twitter account said; Lawmakers will meet in an emergency session later today, Sunday to discuss Merino’s resignation.

The ultimatum came after news of the death of three protesters during a massive and peaceful march in Lima, which was violently repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.