Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has asked security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the bank robbery in Isanlu and attack on Police Station.

Governor Bello while condoling with the family of those who lost loved ones in the attack, he described the incident as unacceptable, dastardly and cowardly.

He also sought the assistance of residents by providing useful information to combat crime in the State.

The Governor said the state’s hospitality should not be taken for granted.

He said: “Our open arms is no invitation to criminals. Our first responsibility as a government is to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Together with all security agencies in the state, we ended the regime of this form of crime since 2017, we will not allow this to reverse the gains we have recorded in protecting lives and property of our people.”