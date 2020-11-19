Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at Manchester City until the summer of 2023.

Guardiola, 49, had just seven months left on his previous contract but the new deal, which runs to the summer of 2023, would stretch his City stay to seven years from his arrival in 2016.

The former Barcelona manager has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.

In total, City have won 181 of the 245 matches under Guardiola, a win rate of 73.87%.

Guardiola’s current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a team since becoming a manager in 2008.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself – from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner,” Guardiola said.