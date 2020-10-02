Vice president Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for covornavirus, this is according to his spokesmanDevin O’Malley.

Mister O’Malley said the vice president remains in good health and wishes the president and his wife well in their recovery.

Vice president Pence did not attend the presidential debate on tuesday.

Joe Biden and his Wife

In the same vein, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens’ primary care physician.

He said “Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

Biden shared the debate stage with President Trump on Tuesday.

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Also, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated.

Barrett was also on Capitol Hill this week meeting with GOP senators.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who is second in the line of succession to the presidency after Vice President Mike Pence, said she had been tested for the coronavirus after a lengthy in-person meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday, but had not yet received her results.