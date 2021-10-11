Peju Ugboma inquest pathologist testifies on examination of late baker

A consultant in Anatomy Pathology, Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, has told the Coroner investigating the cause of death of Lagos-based baker, Peju Ugboma in april this year, that there was an “abnormal” massive collection of blood in the abdominal cavity which led to haemorrhagic shock experienced by Mrs Ugboma.

Chief Magistrate, Mukaila Fadeyi, is presiding over the hearing at the Magistrate Court 13, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja, in Lagos State.

The Director of Public Prosecutions at the Ministry of Justice, Olayinka Adeyemi presented the witness and led him in his testimony.

Other Counsel present during Monday’s proceedings include the Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, and the lead counsel for Premier Medical Centre, where the deceased developed post-surgery complications, Abimbola Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Another lawyer, Babatunde Ogungbamila from the chambers of Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, also appeared for the Ugboma family.

Testimony on autopsy conducted

According to the pathologist, the autopsy team found during the post mortem examination of the deceased, blood gushing out from her abdomen, measuring about 500 ml, as well as about 900g of blood clots.

He noted that blood is supposed to flow in the vessels, not accumulated in the abdomen.

Dr Oyewole who is a pathologist at the General Hospital, Marina also said the implication of severe accumulation of blood in the abdomen is death, especially in the absence of urgent medical intervention. He added that there were indications that the veins around the deceased’s pelvic floor were destroyed during the surgery.

“The surgery was done on a Friday, she died on Sunday. If it was an internal or uterine artery that got ruptured, she would have died that same day or in the operating room. But being a vein, it leaks slowly hence the time space. The cause of death is staring everyone in the face, is blood supposed to be in the abdomen?”

Dr Oyewole said he was briefed on Monday April 26 2021, that a body was deposited in the morgue and needs an autopsy, and denied having any relationship with the deceased or her family or being procured by the family.

He said while Professor John Obafunwa led the team that conducted the autopsy at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, one Dr Onayemi, Dr Odukoya, and Dr Isedowo, all from the same faciliy were also involved in the procedure. The witness also affirmed that a representative of Premier hospital, Dr Nosa Asemota was present throughout the examination.

“We never insisted on Dr Asemota’s presence. it was the deceased’s husband that informed me that Dr Asemota had requested to be present during the autopsy, and Professor Obafunwa agreed.”

Dr Oyewole also questioned the basis for a review of the autopsy, as demanded for by Premier Specialist Hospital, saying it wasn’t relevant in this case, as the questionable blood had already being scooped out form her abdomen.

“You know that the blood can never be retained in the abdominal cavity, so a request for a second autopsy can’t be valid”, he said.

According to the autopsy report, she died from “1a: Massive haemoperitoneum with haemorrhagic shock. b. Disruption of pelvic venous plexus. c. Total abdominal hysterectomy (Status post operative).

During the testimony, the autopsy report and a compact disc containing pictures during the examination were admitted as exhibits in court, but journalists were among those barred from viewing the clips.

Cross Examination

Also during cross examination, Dr Oyewole told the FCCPC Boss, Mr Irukera that

it was abnormal for them to discover

900g of blood clot and 500ml of blood in the abdominal cavity, except if the patient had a surgery in that region.

He stressed that the abdomen and pelvic area are not a repository and so cannot store blood, as blood usually flows around.

Dr Oyewole added that Mrs Ugboma could have been saved, if she had gotten appropriate medical attention.

Further hearing was adjourned to November 1 and 8.

41-year old Peju Ugboma died on April 23 after an elective hysterectomy done at The Premier Specialist hospital located in Victoria Island.

Her family had alleged that she died due to the negligence of health officials at the hospital, where she developed internal bleeding after the surgery.