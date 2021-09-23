Breaking News

PDP Zoning committee holds inaugural meeting in Enugu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee is currently holding its maiden executive meeting.at the Enugu state Government house.

The Committee is saddled with the responsibility to deliberate on which zone would produce the next National Chairman of the party.

On 17th of September, National Working Committee of the party inaugurated this zoning Sub-Committee, that is headed by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Recently, Governors of Southern and leaders of Middle-belt of Nigeria had asked the two leading parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP, to zone their presidential ticket to the South.

They also told party leaders from the South not to accept national chairmanship positions and vice presidential slots.

Worthy of note that PDP chieftains from South West are currently pushing for the chairmanship seat.

The committee is expected to conclude it’s findings before October 30-31, date for National Convention.

