Zamfara state Deputy Governor Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau said that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state under his watch will continue to remain stronger and win the heart of the grassroots

He said, the party’s chances of winning future elections in the state future is sure

The Deputy Governor stated this when marmot crowd of PDP Supporters received him on his return to the state capital, Gusau

Barrister Mahdi also appeal to members of the PDP and his supporters to remain calm and support the present administration especially in its quest to stem the tide of Insecurity in Zamfara

He commended the untiring efforts of the state Governor Bello Matawalle in the area of security and infrastructural development

The Deputy Governor adds that the Matawalle’s led administration has done well in the area of security which it inherited from the previous government

He further enjoined the people to intensify prayers and continue to support the present administration in the state to succeed

Barrister Mahdi reiterated his unalloyed loyalty and support to Governor Bello Matawalle in ensuring good governance of the state irrespective of party differences

“Though I am still a member of the PDP, but that has nothing to do with my respect and loyalty to my boss Governor Bello Matawalle”.

“I will continue to support him in ensuring together we deliver the dividends of democracy to our people”

Mahdi Aliyu Insist, he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, but will work hard in reviving the party

While condemning the recent abduction of persons and attack on communities in Maradun and Talata Mafara local government areas, the Deputy Governor appeal to the people to remain calm as government at all level is doing everything possible to address the lingering security challenges.

This is the first time the state Deputy Governor is addressing members of the PDP and his supporters in Zamfara state since the defection of his boss Governor Bello Matawalle and other top government functionaries to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC.