PDP Ward Congress: Makinde calls for unity among members

Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde of Oyo has called for unity among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, declaring that aggrieved members should give room for resolution.

The governor, made this known while speaking with newsmen at Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo state.

According to him, I see excitement with the people. They want to be participants in the democratic process to select their leaders to run the affairs of the party at the ward level. So, for me, it is democracy in action.

And also with the fact that we have been in government slightly above two years now, the people are still excited about their party. It is something that calls for celebration for us, he noted

While commending the party members on the peaceful exercise, Governor Makinde said he expects other congresses to be peaceful as well.

He tasked members of the PDP to stay united, adding that the time has come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for amicable resolution.

In the same vein, the deputy Governor of Edo state commended the party members for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He expressed optimism that the party would win back the presidency in 2023 election if it stays united.