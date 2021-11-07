PDP tackles Ondo Govt over hike in UNIMED fees

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has tackled Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over astronomical hike in the fees payable by students in the Ondo State Government owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) .

The PDP noted that the hike is a silent notice to parents who cannot afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children.

astronomical hike in the fees payable by stn.yyudents in the Ondo State Government owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) by the government is a silent notice to parents who cannot afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children.

“Ondo state Governor has never hidden his penchant for increasing fees in tertiary institutions since he assumed leadership of the State. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa had suffered serial closures over students protests bordering on fees hike.

“The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo shrank to a student population of 1,753 from over 9,000 due to fees increase. Most private residential accommodation for students in Owo are now empty. Even the economy of the ancient city has been adversely affected.

“Parents and students of UNIMED received shockers of their lives when they noticed increment of fees with nearly 120% for 2021/2022 session. No explanation was given for this hike. Medical students have to pay as much as N1,320,000.00 as against N515,000.00 payable in the previous academic session (2020/2021).

“At Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti students of Medicine and Surgery require only N468,750.00 for 2021/2022 Session. For Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye N176,396.00 will be enough for the same course”.

The PDP said there is no justification for this continuous upward review of school fees when the economy of the state is practically comatose and workers’ salaries are not only irregular but never paid in full.

The party called on Ondo State Chapter calls on the Governor and the APC led government to wear a human face in taking decisions that affect the well being of our future leaders.

The statement stressed, ” A government that only brings sorrow to the people through policies of this nature is no longer worthy of its stay in power.

“If neighbouring States with lesser revenue are charging lesser fees, why must Ondo State breed University drop outs because of wickedness of one man?

“Education is the only industry Ondo State is known for. If the incumbent administration cannot improve our lots, it is better not to complicate a bad situation”.