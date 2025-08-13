The Peoples Democratic Party has announced November 15 and 16, 2025 as the dates for its National Convention, which will be hosted in the Southwest for the first time in the party’s history....

Party leaders say preparations are in full swing to ensure a seamless and successful gathering.

They confirmed that constitutional provisions, program outlines, and chapter structures are being finalized ahead of the event.

The National public sec says Feedback from members across the country has been described as overwhelmingly positive, with excitement building over the Southwest’s historic role in Nigeria’s political development.

The region, long regarded as a bastion of democratic ideals, is credited with producing some of the nation’s most organized political movements since the 1950s.

The PDP leadership says logistical arrangements, including accommodation, transportation, security, and hospitality, are already in motion, with reception and coordination committees working to deliver a hitch-free convention.

He also emphasize that the convention will not only reaffirm the party’s unity and integrity but also position it to continue defending democracy in Nigeria.