The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional and a direct assault on democracy.

In a statement issued following the President’s national broadcast, the PDP expressed dismay over what it termed a blatant violation of the 1999 Constitution. The party insisted that the President has no authority to unilaterally impose emergency rule or suspend a democratically elected governor.

The PDP denounced Tinubu’s decision to replace Governor Siminalayi Fubara with an unelected individual, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd), calling it an attempt to override the will of the people. The party argued that this action not only undermines democracy but also sets a dangerous precedent of state capture.

“The unconstitutional suspension of Governor Fubara and the appointment of an unelected individual to govern Rivers State is an attack on democracy and a blatant disregard for the electoral mandate of the people,” the statement read.

The opposition party further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberately fueling crisis in Rivers State to justify the imposition of emergency rule. It warned that the move is part of a broader scheme to suppress opposition and establish a one-party system in Nigeria.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, the PDP emphasized that Tinubu lacks the unilateral power to declare emergency rule without the approval of the National Assembly. It highlighted that the law requires the President to submit a formal proclamation to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives for legislative approval.

The PDP cautioned that ordering an unelected individual to assume leadership in Rivers State is illegal and could destabilize not only the state but the entire nation. The party reiterated that Governor Fubara was elected for a four-year term and that his mandate cannot be unlawfully truncated.

The PDP urged Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to respect the Constitution and refrain from actions that could derail democratic governance in Rivers State. The party reminded Nigerians that the country is not under military rule and that governance should be determined by the ballot, not by executive fiat.