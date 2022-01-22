PDP NWC meets Former President Obasanjo in Abeokuta

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met former President Olusegun Obasanjo for party matters and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The NWC team, led by National Chairman of PDP, Ayu Iyorchia Ayu, which arrived around 11:57 am entered a private meeting with Obasanjo at his Penthouse within the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The elder statesman, an hour earlier, had participated in an interdenominational and interfaith service at Oba Adisa Odeleye Park, Abeokuta, in honour of the late Olowu of Owu Kingdom.

The PDP leaders in attendance were former Ondo Governor Dr. Segun Mimiko; former Cross River Governor Donald Duke; his successor; Liyel Imoke; 2019 PDP vice presidential candidate Dr. Peter Obi; former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido; former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri and former Kogi Deputy Governor Yomi Awoniyi among others.