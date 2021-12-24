PDP nat’l chairman, Ayu felicitates with Nigerians at Christmas, charges them to keep hope alive

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has felicitated with Nigerians at Christmas, and charged them to keep hope alive in spite of daunting circumstances.

Ayu said although the Christmas Season symbolizes love, hope, sharing, celebration and thanksgiving, the gloomy economic situation has made such very difficult.

Ayu spoke to Nigerians via his goodwill message to Nigerians, entitled, “Do not lose hope, Nigerians: the good days are coming back.”

According to him: “Nigerians love themselves. Nigerians love life. We love to share, to celebrate. And that’s the spirit of Christmas. But life under the APC has made such extremely difficult.

“Nigerians cannot travel. Even basic food items are no more affordable. Nigerians cannot live in peace. Nigerians cannot reconnect with friends and family. All these because of a collapsed economy, rampaging insecurity and a government that is notorious for incompetence and insensitivity.”

“But I charge Nigerians not to lose hope. Keep hope alive. There is life beyond the APC gloom. The day will break after this long night. Do not let the sorry state of the nation dampen the Christmas spirit,” he added.

Ayu further urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Christ such as godliness, love, humility, kindness as well as selflessness, and see how these can be harnessed for national rebirth.

The PDP National Chairman then appealed to Nigerians to use the season to reflect on the sorry state of the Fatherland, and to decide on deliberate actions in the New Year, saying: “Prayers are good, but 2022 must be our year of democratic action, the ultimate year being 2023.”