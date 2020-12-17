The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party has held a peaceful protest in front of the Legacy house, the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, to demand to the unconditional release of abducted Kankara schoolboys.

The protest led by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, is to pile pressure on president Buhari’s administration and security agencies to hasten the release of more than 300 school boys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State.

They were armed with placards carrying various inscriptions strongly criticizing Mr. President, while some called for his resignation.

The party’s national chairman Uche Secondus said It is high time the government secured the release of the schoolboys