A powerful lobby group within the Cross River State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 7-Alive, has written an open letter to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, demanding that Governor Ben Ayade be accorded respect as leader of the party in the state.

The group draws membership from the seven local government areas that make up the southern senatorial district of the state.

The local governments are Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Calabar south, Calabar Municipal, Biase, Odukpani and Bakassi.

In a statement signed by prominent members of the party, including a former state chairman, Ntufam John Achot Okon, 7-Alive said it “will not longer sit and watch the systematic devaluation of Prof Ben Ayade’s influence and leadership in the party.

“We have brought this unhealthy development in PDP to you in search of Justice, equity and fair play. We as loyal members of the party had watched in hope believing that the party and it’s internal disagreement ought to be handled outside the public theatre.

“Unfortunately, we have now realised that we waited and observed the deteriorating development in the party especially as it affects Cross River State chapter of the party too long.

“We therefore appeal to the NWC of our great party to do the right thing and bring justice to the party in Cross River State.

“Our concern or worries is mostly in the conflicting way of handling Ward and local government congresses of the party in the state which has gone on for far too long.

“From May 1999 to May 2007 when His Excellency Mr Donald Duke was Governor under the esteemed umbrella of the PDP, all through his tenures, the administrative running, the party structure, leadership, instructions and directives on what to do and how to manage the party had always centred around the Governor.

“Same norms and traditions were transmitted to His Excellency, Sen Liyel Imoke as the then Governor of Cross River State from May 2007 through May 2015 and sustained by all Party faithfuls owing to the fact it is and has become a norm generally accepted not just in Cross River but in all other States.

“However, we have observed the case of His Excellency,Prof. Ben Ayade, has not received the same cooperation and respect from the NWC thereby putting the party in utter confusionm, lack of purpose and direction.

“It is no longer a secret that some members of the National Assembly all of whose return to the green and red Chambers was facilitated by the Governor have now formed an opposition wing in Abuja with the aim of conspiring to seize the structures of the party in the state.

The group said in light of the current reality and in recognition of “the strength of the governor and his structures across the 18 Local government areas in the state,” “we make bold to caution the handlers of the party that we are not only in full support of the Governor but are ready to follow his decisions in seeking redress in the face of intolerable and unnecessary machinations and aggressions towards him and the party in the state.