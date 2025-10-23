The Cross River State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has broken its silence on the defection of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to the All Progressives Congress, maintaining that his exit has not weakened the party but rather reinforced its unity and focus. In a statement released on Thursday,...

The Cross River State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has broken its silence on the defection of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to the All Progressives Congress, maintaining that his exit has not weakened the party but rather reinforced its unity and focus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party described the senator’s defection as a personal decision that carries no impact on the stability or structure of the PDP in the state. It stressed that the party remains committed to its ongoing efforts to rebuild a stronger and more united organisation across all levels.

The PDP noted that the senatorial mandate currently held by Jarigbe was made possible through the collective support and sacrifices of loyal party members and supporters in Cross River North, describing his departure as a disappointment to those who entrusted him with the platform that enabled his political growth.

Despite describing the move as regrettable, the party insisted that it would further strengthen its internal cohesion and reaffirm its commitment to the ideals that have sustained the PDP as the most organised and people-oriented political platform in the state.

Under the leadership of the Caretaker Committee, chaired by Rt. Hon. Bassey Ewa, the PDP, restated its focus on restoring unity, deepening grassroots engagement, and strengthening party structures in preparation for future electoral victories.

The party’s Director of Media and Communications, Dr Maurice Ekong, urged members and supporters to remain calm, united, and confident, emphasising that the PDP is moving forward — stronger, more focused, and more determined than ever.