The Peoples Democratic Party has urged its numerous supporters and members across Niger State to disregard the purported suspension of the former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, by a local government chapter of the party.

The party in a series of tweets from its original twitter handle described the reported suspension as fake news.

It adds that the former who is a member of its Board of Trustees and the NEC and so it is inappropriate for him to be suspended by a local government chapter in the State.

The party speaking through its publicity Secretary, Kola Ologboduiyan, said While it feels it is worthless joining issues with social media fake news peddlers, needs to set the records straight so as not to confuse its teeming and loyal Party faithful in Niger State and elsewhere.

Truth is that Dr. Babangida Aliyu, a former Governor who is a a serving PDP BoT and NEC member is not and cannot be suspended by his local government chapter of the Party.

Advertisement

it adds that those parading the fake news are enemies of the PDP bent on fanning the flames of disunity in the Party.

The party appealed to members and the general public to discard same as fake news and the handiwork of mischiefmakers.

It also appealed to party leaders and stakeholders in Niger State to close ranks and work together to bring back the peace that has eluded it and denied it victories in the State.