Following the arrest of some individuals suspected to be criminals in Edo State, allegedly found with weapons and a patrol vehicle belonging to Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough probe of the Kwara State Government.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the opposition party alleged that the state government cannot absolve itself of responsibility over what it described as the alleged weaponisation of the suspects, who were said to be driving an official local government patrol vehicle at the time of their arrest.

The PDP also called on President Bola Tinubu to institute a federal investigation into the confessions made by the arrested individuals, particularly claims that they were armed by the state government.

However, the Kwara State Government has dismissed the allegations.

Speaking earlier on TVC NEWS, the Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, denied claims that the suspects were being sponsored by the state government.

She explained that the individuals were vigilantes engaged to assist in tackling banditry in Ifelodun Local Government but allegedly absconded with the council’s patrol vehicle before their arrest in Edo State.