PDP criticises appointment of Babajide Akeredolu as DG of PPMIU

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the recent appointment of Babajide Akeredolu, the biological son of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU).

The party described the appointment as a flagrant abuse of office and affront on the people of Ondo State.

The PDP said such an appointment is a grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State.

According to a statement signed by PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, this development protends great danger for the state

Governor Akeredolu had on Tuesday announced appointment of Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU).

In addition, the Governor announced the nominations of 14 commissioners and seven special advisers.