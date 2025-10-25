Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties Subcommittees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the party’s 2025 Elective National Convention. The convention is scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital...

The convention is scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Accreditation Subcommittee was inaugurated at the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.

Governor Lawal, who serves as chairman of the Accreditation Subcommittee, described the team as the most vital component of the National Convention, emphasising its role in ensuring transparency and credibility.

“To the men and women selected to serve on this subcommittee, I extend a special welcome. You have been chosen not for a routine task, but for one of the most critical assignments in our democratic process,” he said.

Governor Lawal explained that the committee's responsibilities include producing the official delegate list, booklets, and identification tags for all participants and observers, as well as accrediting and ensuring the welfare of delegates and dignitaries.

“This is not merely an administrative task; it is a sacred trust,” Lawal stated. “You are the gatekeepers of our convention’s integrity. You will set the tone for the entire event.”

The statement further noted that the Special Duties Subcommittee was inaugurated at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Addressing members of the Special Duties team, Governor Lawal commended them for their integrity and fiscal prudence, stressing that their role was crucial to the smooth conduct of the convention.

“While other committees carry out specific tasks, your role is to empower them all,” he said. “You are the convention’s central nervous system, ensuring that every organ functions with the needed resources.”

He outlined their duties to include coordinating financial activities of all subcommittees, approving budgets, raising and managing funds transparently, and executing other responsibilities assigned by the National Convention Organizing Committee Chairman.