The forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective convention, scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan, Oyo State, is under threat following a deepening rift among party leaders over the zoning of party offices and the 2027 presidential ticket....

The forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective convention, scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan, Oyo State, is under threat following a deepening rift among party leaders over the zoning of party offices and the 2027 presidential ticket.

A 110-member National Convention Committee, chaired by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has already been inaugurated by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum. However, disagreements over zoning remain unresolved.

At the Southern Zoning Consultative Summit held in Lagos, Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Douye Diri of Bayelsa led Southern leaders to propose micro-zoning of both party offices and the presidential ticket among the Southwest, Southeast and South-South.

But the move has met stiff resistance. A bloc of leaders from the South-South and Southeast — comprising state chairmen, lawmakers and party elders — has rejected the plan, alleging it is a ploy to pave the way for either a return of former President Goodluck Jonathan or a potential presidential bid by Makinde.

Some sources warn that the disagreement could lead to a parallel convention if not properly managed.

Speaking after the Lagos summit, Governor Makinde defended the micro-zoning proposal, stressing that the outcome of the parley would be forwarded to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration. He dismissed fears of exclusion, noting that the meeting had strong representation from across the South.

According to Makinde “We are trying to get all stakeholders and tendencies in the PDP together so that we can give Nigerians a credible alternative. Democracy is consultation, and this process is ongoing. The NEC will make the final decision.”

However, House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, alongside several state chairmen and elders, has disowned the Lagos summit, describing it as unconstitutional, divisive and lacking legitimacy.

In a joint statement, PDP chairmen from Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, as well as other stakeholders, declared that “Any resolutions emanating from the Lagos meeting are not binding and cannot represent the collective will of the PDP family across Southern Nigeria.”

They accused the organisers of deliberately excluding key stakeholders, including elected officers, national leaders, former governors and principal lawmakers.

The widening division now poses a serious threat to the success of the Ibadan convention, with observers warning that without consensus, the PDP risks entering the 2027 elections weakened and divided.