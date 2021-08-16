The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Niger state, Tanko Beji, has described the last congress of the party as the best thus far.

He however refuted claims from the past governor of the state Babangida Aliyu that the party is tribalistic.

The chairman also congratulated the APC led government of the state for the speedy release of the commissioner for information and asked that the same strategy used in rescuing him should be employed in rescuing the 130 Tegina children in the hands of bandits