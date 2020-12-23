The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has described Governor Bello Matawallen as one of the best Governors the party has produced in the country.

The Party also commended him for addressing Insecurity and ensuring peaceful coexistence among the political class and other citizens

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Uche Secondus stated this when he led the National Working Committee of the party on courtesy visit to Governor Bello Matawalle in Abuja

According to him, the PDP is proud of Governor Bello Matawalle’s developmental projects and political direction towards restoring the lost glory of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party also condoled the Government and good people of Zamfara state over the recent attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda that led to the death of eight persons and other innocent citizens killed as a result of armed Banditry in the state.

Prince Uche Secondus assured Governor Bello Matawalle of the party’s leadership support and encouragement for the challenges ahead.

Responding, Governor Bello Matawalle expressed Joy over the visit, adding that the visit will encourage him to do more in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities.

He explained that his administration is committed to ending banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and will ensure the PDP takes it rightful place in the

state.

The National leadership of the PDP assured the Governor of their support in ensuring his administration succeed.