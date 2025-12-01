Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across Plateau State’s 17 local government areas staged a rally in Jos on Monday, calling on the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to dump the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress (APC). The rally , staged at the State Secretariat Junction, attracte...

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across Plateau State’s 17 local government areas staged a rally in Jos on Monday, calling on the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to dump the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rally , staged at the State Secretariat Junction, attracted several PDP figures, including former Jos South LGA party chairman, Dung Tari, who joined others in pressing for the governor’s defection.

The group’s convener, Christopher Danjem, while addressing the crowd argued that a move to the APC had become necessary, insisting that such a step would better serve the interests of Plateau residents.

“We, a coalition of PDP members from across Plateau State, are calling on the State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, to join the All Progressives Congress, having analysed the situation in our dear state and country.

“We can see what the governor is doing in Plateau State. He is a performer and an architect of good governance. We can see what the Federal Government is doing. We want him to align with Mr President so that he can attract more federal projects to Plateau.

“We also understand that His Excellency, Mr President likes us in Plateau. During the wake of the recent attacks, he sent his wife, Her Excellency, Senator Remi Tinubu to come down and sympathize with us and we know what she did. So we want our governor to join the APC in the interest of Plateau people,” he said.