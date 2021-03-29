The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Tafa local government area in Niger state, Sule Ishaya has been assassinated by unknown gunmen who also abducted his wife.

TVC news learnt that the Gunmen invaded the house of Ishaya on Sunday night in New Bwari community of Tafa and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife before shooting him.

Family Sources told TVC News that the Gunmen had gained entrance into the house of the deceased using a ladder to scale the fence.

People around the community said it was only the house of the political leader that was attacked by the Gunmen.

A PDP Chieftain who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident saying, “he was stabbed in the stomach and shot to make sure that he was dead and he would not survive.”

The PDP Chieftain said that the attack was a calculated attack and not a random attack adding that the PDP in the state is seeing it as an assassination.

The family members and PDP said that they are yet to hear from the Abductors of the wife to know if she is alright and know their demands for her release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident saying that the Police is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Gunmen also attacked Mu’azu Babangida Secondary School in Sarkin Pawa in Munya local government area on Monday morning but did not meet any student in the school.

It would be recalled that secondary schools in the state have been shut down by the state government to assess how the security situation can be addressed.

Eyewitnesses stated that the bandits invaded the school with over 10 pickups but when they did not meet any student, they ended up beating the security guards in the school.

The guards had to be taken to Sarkin Pawa General hospital for treatment as they were badly injured by the bandits.