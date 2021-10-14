PDP Chairmanship: Northern Stakeholders pick Iyorchia Ayu as consensus candidate

The northern stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party have chosen former Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu as the consensus candidate for the position of national chairman of the party.

This decision was announced by the Governor of Adamawa state Ahmadu Fintiri at the end of a consultative meeting that was held at the Bauchi State government lodge in Abuja.

Governor Fintiri said all the other aspirants for the position of national chairman agreed with the choice of a consensus candidate and have all thrown their weight behind Iyorcha Ayu to ensure he emerges the preferred choice at the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on the 30th and 31st of October in Abuja.

Senator Iyorcha Ayu who is now the Presumptive nominee of the North for the position of national chairman accepted the nomination and promised to pull together all interest groups within the party and ensure it is positioned on the course of victory at the 2023 general election.