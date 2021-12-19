PDP calls out APC on alleged connection with killings, demands Buhari visits troubled areas

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has been fiercely criticised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its unforgivable indifference to terrorist assaults in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, and other parts of the country.

The apparent numbness of the APC leaders to bloodshed, as well as the failure of the APC as a party to offer any tangible solution or forcefully call its government to task on security, validates concerns about the APC’s reported complicity in our nation’s worsening insecurity over the last six years, the PDP said in a statement released on Sunday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

The statement reads: “Is it not unforgivable that, while the APC failed to show empathy for the heinous murder of scores of travelers who were burned alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, and other compatriots killed in Kaduna, Katsina, and other parts of the country in recent days, its leaders and officials in government found time to attend President Muhammadu Buhari’s son’s turbaning ceremony in the same troubled Katsina state?

“Is it also not provocative, vexatious and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders party while Nigeria burns?

“Such callous assault on the sensibility of Nigerians which amounts to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks further exposes the APC as a party that is completely unfeeling to killings, attaches no value to lives and has no commitment towards the fight against terrorism in our country.

“The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, calls out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it derives from violence and bloodletting and why it attaches no value to human lives.

“Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the “political mercenaries” they reportedly imported from neighboring countries as thugs, gangsters and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of fund to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

“Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and blood thirsty “political bandits” does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.

“Furthermore, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.

The PDP again commiserates with victims of the horrific attacks. We also urge Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”