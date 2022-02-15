PDP bribe lawmakers with Dollars To stop Impeachment Of Dep. Gov. Mahdi Aliyu -Zamfara Assembly

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing some members of the House for collecting bribe from the opposition party the PDP to frustrate the impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau

The House says the money was given to Lawmakers in US dollars Currency

The sixth Zamfara House of Assembly insist no amount of pressure or court order will stop it from proceeding with the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor

The Chairman House Committee on Information Hassan Basko stated this while addressing Newsmen in Gusau

He also denied the story making the round that the House has given bribe to the state Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu to ensure the removal of the Deputy Governor by all means

This is coming less than twenty four hours after the Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu Inaugurated a seven Man panel to Investigate the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu over alledged bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct, abuse of Office among other things.