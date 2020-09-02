Four more aspirants have been cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party to contest for the ticket of the Bayelsa Central Senatorial primary scheduled for the 5th of this month.

This brings to five the number of persons aspiring to fly the flag of the party on the 31st of October Senatorial by-election.

Thursday, the 27th of August members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District staged a protest over alleged disqualification of four aspirants vying for the ticket of the party at the Senatorial primary.

Five days after, the Appeal Panel communicates its decision to the Senatorial aspirants.

One after the other, the aspirants for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District file out to receive their clearance certificates from the Secretary of the party.

The Senatorial primary of the PDP holds on the 5th of September.