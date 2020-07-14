House of Representatives has moved to place five-year ban on INEC Chairmen, National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners from partisan politics after recruitment, resignation.

The House of Representatives is amending the Electoral Act to prohibit members of the National Electoral Commission and Resident Electoral Commissioners from engaging in partisan politics within five years of recruitment, resignation and official relief of duties.

At Tuesday plenary, the bill, sponsored by Wale Raji from Lagos state, received a unanimous endorsement of members.

The sponsor said the intent of the bill is to ensure the sanctity of the commission and uphold the integrity of electoral process.