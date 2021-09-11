Breaking News

Panic as bandits allegedly send threat letter to four Sokoto communities

Residents in Shuni a community in Dange/Shuni local government area of Sokoto state are thrown into confusion following the discovery of a letter allegedly written by suspected members of the marauding bandits threatening to attack four villages in the local government.

The letter which was written in Hausa language was found under a three in one of the communities and since the discovery residents are now living in fear.

In the letter, four communities of Shuni, Kwanar Kimba, Rikina, and Dange,all in Dange/Shuni local government area of Sokoto state are listed as targets of the attack.

The bandits also boasted that no force i can stop them from carrying out their threat, adding that a million army personnel will not stop them from carrying out their planned attack which they say may be carried out at any moment from now.

A senior member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Sokoto state chapter living in one of the communities the bandits promised to attack confirmed to our correspondent that since the discovery of the letter panic has gripped members of the four Communities and their surroundings.

He said all the security agencies have been informed of the development as he asked them to take the threat seriously.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has been informed as well as the head of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security personnel operating with the area.

The four Communities mentioned in the letter are not more six kilometers from the Giginya Army Barracks Sokoto.

Effort to speak to the police on this matter was unsuccessful as the mobile line of the Command’s Public Relations Officer is not connecting as at the time of filing this report.

